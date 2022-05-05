Horace Mann Educators: Q1 Earnings Insights

Horace Mann Educators HMN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Horace Mann Educators missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.96.
Revenue was up $24.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 4.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Horace Mann Educators's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.75
|0.38
|1.01
|0.8
|EPS Actual
|0.97
|0.50
|1.02
|1.1
|Revenue Estimate
|330.07M
|332.17M
|336.10M
|327.27M
|Revenue Actual
|331.40M
|329.60M
|347.10M
|322.00M
