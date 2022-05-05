Recap: Dolby Laboratories Q2 Earnings

Dolby Laboratories DLB reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dolby Laboratories beat estimated earnings by 12.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.82.

Revenue was up $14.81 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 11.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dolby Laboratories's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.06 0.56 0.47 0.67 EPS Actual 1.01 0.58 0.71 0.91 Revenue Estimate 362.22M 299.95M 278.79M 294.29M Revenue Actual 351.63M 285.02M 286.80M 319.56M

To track all earnings releases for Dolby Laboratories visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.