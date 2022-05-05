Recap: Yelp Q1 Earnings

Yelp YELP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Yelp beat estimated earnings by 88.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $44.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 4.11% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Yelp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.01 -0.09 -0.26 EPS Actual 0.25 0.23 0.19 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 272.11M 261.77M 245.60M 228.32M Revenue Actual 273.40M 269.15M 257.19M 232.10M

To track all earnings releases for Yelp visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.