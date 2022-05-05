Recap: Yelp Q1 Earnings

Yelp YELP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Yelp beat estimated earnings by 88.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.09.
Revenue was up $44.53 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 4.11% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Yelp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|0.01
|-0.09
|-0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.25
|0.23
|0.19
|-0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|272.11M
|261.77M
|245.60M
|228.32M
|Revenue Actual
|273.40M
|269.15M
|257.19M
|232.10M
