McKesson: Q4 Earnings Insights

McKesson MCK reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
McKesson missed estimated earnings by 3.48%, reporting an EPS of $5.83 versus an estimate of $6.04.
Revenue was up $6.96 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.73 which was followed by a 3.47% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at McKesson's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|5.42
|4.66
|4.17
|5.04
|EPS Actual
|6.15
|6.15
|5.56
|5.05
|Revenue Estimate
|66.49B
|63.12B
|59.99B
|61.09B
|Revenue Actual
|68.61B
|66.58B
|62.67B
|59.14B
