HubSpot: Q1 Earnings Insights

HubSpot HUBS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 05:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
HubSpot beat estimated earnings by 14.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.47.
Revenue was up $114.23 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.96% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HubSpot's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.43
|0.32
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|0.58
|0.50
|0.43
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|357.47M
|326.39M
|296.03M
|263.83M
|Revenue Actual
|369.31M
|339.19M
|310.79M
|281.37M
