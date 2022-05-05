HubSpot: Q1 Earnings Insights

HubSpot HUBS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 05:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HubSpot beat estimated earnings by 14.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.47.

Revenue was up $114.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 1.96% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HubSpot's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.43 0.32 0.29 EPS Actual 0.58 0.50 0.43 0.31 Revenue Estimate 357.47M 326.39M 296.03M 263.83M Revenue Actual 369.31M 339.19M 310.79M 281.37M

To track all earnings releases for HubSpot visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.