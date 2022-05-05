WW International: Q1 Earnings Insights

WW International WW reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
WW International beat estimated earnings by 79.31%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.29.
Revenue was down $34.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.39% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at WW International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.36
|0.73
|0.65
|-0.24
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0.72
|0.48
|-0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|279.29M
|314.12M
|337.10M
|332.65M
|Revenue Actual
|275.79M
|293.50M
|311.38M
|331.80M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
WW International management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.92 and $1.02 per share.
To track all earnings releases for WW International visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.