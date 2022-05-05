QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Gannett Shares Are Sliding Today

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 5, 2022 1:54 PM | 1 min read
  • Gannett Co Inc GCI reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 3.7% year-on-year to $748.08 billion, missing the consensus of $754.90 million. Same-store revenues decreased 2.5%.
  • Publishing revenues were $670.4 million, and Digital Marketing Solutions revenues were $109.7 million.
  • Advertising and marketing services revenues decreased 3.4%, while Circulation revenues declined 11.3%.
  • Digital revenues rose 9.7%, and Digital Marketing Solutions' revenue improved 8.2on a same-store basis.
  • Digital-only paid subscribers increased 44% Y/Y and surpassed 1.75 million at the end of Q1.
  • Operating expenses fell by 2.5% Y/Y to $750.5 million. The operating loss for the quarter was $(1.9) million versus an income of $7.9 million last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 36.1% Y/Y to $64.2 million and represented an 8.6% margin.
  • EPS loss of $(0.02) narrowed from $(1.06) last year. Adjusted net income attributable was $4.5 million.
  • GCI held $152.2 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter amounted to $32.4 million with a free cash flow of $21.7 million.
  • Outlook: Gannett sees Q2 sales of $780 million - $790 million versus the consensus of $788.7 million.
  • It expects FY22 sales of $3.1 billion - $3.2 billion, against the consensus of $3.12 billion.
  • Price Action: GCI shares are trading lower by 5.24% at $3.98 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsPenny StocksGuidanceSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas