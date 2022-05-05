Tenneco: Q1 Earnings Insights

Tenneco TEN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tenneco reported an EPS of $-0.11.

Revenue was down $82.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 0.62% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tenneco's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.26 0.79 0.71 EPS Actual -0.11 0.17 0.84 1.09 Revenue Estimate 4.17B 4.09B 4.42B 4.35B Revenue Actual 4.39B 4.33B 4.58B 4.73B

