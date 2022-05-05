QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Ball Corp Shares Are Trading Lower Today

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 5, 2022 12:16 PM | 1 min read
  • Ball Corporation BLL reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 18.9% year-on-year to $3.72 billion, beating the consensus of $3.5 billion.
  • Beverage packaging, North and Central America sales rose 24.2% Y/Y, Beverage packaging EMEA increased 18.3%, Beverage packaging South America gained 1.4%, and Aerospace segment sales rose 18.8%.
  • Beverage can shipments rose 10% and 3% in EMEA and North America, respectively.
  • Comparable EPS of $0.77 missed the analyst consensus of $0.83.
  • The company held $446 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022. Cash used in operating activities amounted to $(804) million. BLL's net debt totaled $8.1 billion.
  • Aerospace backlog increased to $3.2 billion, up 28% since year-end 2021.
  • BLL said it is positioned to return $1.75 billion to shareholders and deploy $1.8 billion in capital expenditures during 2022.
  • The company noted its ability to achieve the long-term EPS growth goal of 10% – 15% intact. Meanwhile, in 2022, the ability to accomplish the range is dependent on Russian business sale outcome.
  • Price Action: BLL shares are trading lower by 8.88% at $75.83 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral