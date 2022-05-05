Why Ball Corp Shares Are Trading Lower Today

by

Ball Corporation BLL reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 18.9% year-on-year to $3.72 billion, beating the consensus of $3.5 billion.

reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 18.9% year-on-year to $3.72 billion, beating the consensus of $3.5 billion. Beverage packaging, North and Central America sales rose 24.2% Y/Y, Beverage packaging EMEA increased 18.3%, Beverage packaging South America gained 1.4%, and Aerospace segment sales rose 18.8%.

Beverage can shipments rose 10% and 3% in EMEA and North America, respectively.

Comparable EPS of $0.77 missed the analyst consensus of $0.83.

The company held $446 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022. Cash used in operating activities amounted to $(804) million. BLL's net debt totaled $8.1 billion.

Aerospace backlog increased to $3.2 billion, up 28% since year-end 2021.

BLL said it is positioned to return $1.75 billion to shareholders and deploy $1.8 billion in capital expenditures during 2022.

The company noted its ability to achieve the long-term EPS growth goal of 10% – 15% intact. Meanwhile, in 2022, the ability to accomplish the range is dependent on Russian business sale outcome.

Price Action: BLL shares are trading lower by 8.88% at $75.83 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.