World Acceptance: Q4 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 5, 2022 9:31 AM | 1 min read

 

World Acceptance WRLD reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

World Acceptance missed estimated earnings by 51.63%, reporting an EPS of $2.97 versus an estimate of $6.14.

Revenue was up $20.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.41 which was followed by a 7.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at World Acceptance's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 1.55 2.50 2.11 5.08
EPS Actual 1.14 1.94 2.44 6.96
Revenue Estimate 147.40M 138.49M 121.44M 150.81M
Revenue Actual 148.57M 137.83M 129.66M 146.28M

To track all earnings releases for World Acceptance visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews