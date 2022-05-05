OGE Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

OGE Energy OGE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
OGE Energy beat estimated earnings by 479.17%, reporting an EPS of $1.39 versus an estimate of $0.24.
Revenue was down $1.04 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.45% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at OGE Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|1.18
|0.53
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.27
|1.26
|0.56
|0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|638.06M
|938.76M
|558.12M
|479.04M
|Revenue Actual
|581.30M
|864.40M
|577.40M
|1.63B
