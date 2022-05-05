OGE Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

OGE Energy OGE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OGE Energy beat estimated earnings by 479.17%, reporting an EPS of $1.39 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was down $1.04 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OGE Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.26 1.18 0.53 0.22 EPS Actual 0.27 1.26 0.56 0.26 Revenue Estimate 638.06M 938.76M 558.12M 479.04M Revenue Actual 581.30M 864.40M 577.40M 1.63B

To track all earnings releases for OGE Energy visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.