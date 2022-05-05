Recap: New Jersey Resources Q2 Earnings

New Jersey Resources NJR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
New Jersey Resources beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $1.36 versus an estimate of $1.28.
Revenue was up $110.13 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.6% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at New Jersey Resources's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.72
|0.08
|-0.11
|1.13
|EPS Actual
|0.69
|0.07
|-0.15
|1.77
|Revenue Estimate
|444.00M
|380.50M
|309.00M
|646.00M
|Revenue Actual
|675.84M
|532.53M
|367.59M
|802.19M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
New Jersey Resources management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.3 and $2.4 per share.
