Recap: Laureate Education Q1 Earnings

Laureate Education LAUR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Laureate Education missed estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.1.
Revenue was up $14.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.24% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Laureate Education's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.02
|0.13
|-0.44
|EPS Actual
|0.15
|0.01
|0.26
|-0.82
|Revenue Estimate
|295.85M
|245.70M
|313.20M
|190.80M
|Revenue Actual
|296.70M
|267.69M
|327.60M
|194.70M
