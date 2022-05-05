Recap: DigitalBridge Group Q1 Earnings

DigitalBridge Group DBRG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
DigitalBridge Group missed estimated earnings by 1433.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.03.
Revenue was up $254.78 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 6.41% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DigitalBridge Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|-0.10
|-0.25
|-0.2
|EPS Actual
|-0.04
|0.08
|-0.02
|-0.3
|Revenue Estimate
|248.21M
|235.23M
|333.10M
|377.97M
|Revenue Actual
|255.86M
|252.17M
|237.19M
|2.68M
To track all earnings releases for DigitalBridge Group visit their earnings calendar here.
