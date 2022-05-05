Recap: Lifetime Brands Q1 Earnings

Lifetime Brands LCUT reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lifetime Brands missed estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was down $12.94 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 1.58% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lifetime Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.40
|-0.06
|-0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.65
|0.61
|0.28
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|263.58M
|238.24M
|160.63M
|153.76M
|Revenue Actual
|255.86M
|224.78M
|186.64M
|195.65M
To track all earnings releases for Lifetime Brands visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.