Recap: Lancaster Colony Q3 Earnings

Lancaster Colony LANC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lancaster Colony missed estimated earnings by 31.07%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $1.03.
Revenue was up $46.24 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 0.63% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lancaster Colony's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.49
|1.51
|1.31
|1.24
|EPS Actual
|1.25
|1.11
|1.15
|1.05
|Revenue Estimate
|419.85M
|408.20M
|368.29M
|340.02M
|Revenue Actual
|428.43M
|392.06M
|385.57M
|357.25M
