Shopify Shares Drop Post Q1 Earnings Miss, Shrinking Margins

reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 22% year-on-year, to $1.20 billion, missing the consensus of $1.60 billion. Revenue from Subscription Solutions rose 8% Y/Y to $344.8 million, primarily due to more merchants joining the platform and Merchant Solutions increased 29% Y/Y to $858.9 million, driven primarily by the growth of Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV).

GMV rose 16% Y/Y to $43.2 billion. Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) rose 17% Y/Y to $105.2 million.

The non-GAAP gross margin contracted 300 bps to 54%, reflecting a greater mix of lower-margin Merchant Solutions revenue, lower margins in Shopify Payments due to mix, and increased investments in its cloud infrastructure. The adjusted operating margin contracted 1,800 bps to 3%. The shrinkage reflected the expansion of its R&D and sales and marketing teams.

Adjusted EPS of $0.20 missed the consensus of $1.00.

Shopify held $7.25 billion in cash and equivalents.

“The agility of the Shopify platform was evident in our first quarter,” CFO Amy Shapero said. “Our omnichannel capabilities helped merchants navigate the welcome return of foot traffic to their brick-and-mortar stores and enabled them to leverage the growing volume of commerce on social, in search, and in apps.”

Shopify expects Year-over-year revenue growth to be lower in the first half and highest in the fourth quarter of 2022, Price action: SHOP shares traded lower by 14.3% at $416.05 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

