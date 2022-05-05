Recap: Walker & Dunlop Q1 Earnings

Walker & Dunlop WD reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Walker & Dunlop beat estimated earnings by 14.59%, reporting an EPS of $2.12 versus an estimate of $1.85.
Revenue was up $95.16 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 0.72% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Walker & Dunlop's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.30
|2.04
|2.04
|1.94
|EPS Actual
|2.42
|2.21
|1.73
|1.79
|Revenue Estimate
|352.05M
|305.57M
|272.97M
|248.50M
|Revenue Actual
|407.19M
|346.29M
|281.41M
|224.29M
To track all earnings releases for Walker & Dunlop visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews