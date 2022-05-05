Vonage Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Vonage Hldgs VG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vonage Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was up $25.93 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.39% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vonage Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|0.04
|0.05
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|362.31M
|347.39M
|335.27M
|317.12M
|Revenue Actual
|366.31M
|358.34M
|351.47M
|332.90M
