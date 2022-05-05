Marcus: Q1 Earnings Insights

Marcus MCS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:45 AM.
Earnings
Marcus missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.48 versus an estimate of $-0.36.
Revenue was up $81.45 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 0.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Marcus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.18
|-0.42
|-0.76
|-1.20
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|0.01
|-0.67
|-0.96
|Revenue Estimate
|154.31M
|113.99M
|83.53M
|45.62M
|Revenue Actual
|169.05M
|145.86M
|92.55M
|50.79M
