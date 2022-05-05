Royalty Pharma: Q1 Earnings Insights

Royalty Pharma RPRX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Royalty Pharma missed estimated earnings by 17.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.73.
Revenue was down $11.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.4% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Royalty Pharma's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.77
|0.69
|0.69
|0.65
|EPS Actual
|0.80
|0.24
|0.73
|0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|556.79M
|578.20M
|483.42M
|509.70M
|Revenue Actual
|576.00M
|585.77M
|555.00M
|573.03M
