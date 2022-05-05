Recap: Royalty Pharma Q1 Earnings

Royalty Pharma RPRX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Royalty Pharma missed estimated earnings by 17.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.73.

Revenue was down $11.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Royalty Pharma's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.77 0.69 0.69 0.65 EPS Actual 0.80 0.24 0.73 0.18 Revenue Estimate 556.79M 578.20M 483.42M 509.70M Revenue Actual 576.00M 585.77M 555.00M 573.03M

