Adient: Q2 Earnings Insights

Earnings
Adient missed estimated earnings by 116.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.06.
Revenue was down $313.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 3.69% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Adient's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.24
|-0.59
|0.22
|0.56
|EPS Actual
|-0.38
|-0.24
|-0.53
|1.15
|Revenue Estimate
|3.11B
|3.11B
|3.45B
|3.61B
|Revenue Actual
|3.48B
|2.77B
|3.24B
|3.82B
