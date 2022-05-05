Hanesbrands: Q1 Earnings Insights

Hanesbrands HBI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hanesbrands beat estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.28.
Revenue was up $76.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.77% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hanesbrands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.47
|0.39
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.44
|0.53
|0.47
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|1.75B
|1.80B
|1.59B
|1.50B
|Revenue Actual
|1.75B
|1.79B
|1.75B
|1.50B
To track all earnings releases for Hanesbrands visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews