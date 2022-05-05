Recap: Wayfair Q1 Earnings

Wayfair W reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Wayfair missed estimated earnings by 25.64%, reporting an EPS of $-1.96 versus an estimate of $-1.56.
Revenue was down $485.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 3.24% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wayfair's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.69
|0.04
|1.17
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|-0.92
|0.14
|1.89
|1
|Revenue Estimate
|3.25B
|3.25B
|3.96B
|3.37B
|Revenue Actual
|3.25B
|3.12B
|3.86B
|3.48B
To track all earnings releases for Wayfair visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews