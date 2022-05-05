Zoetis: Q1 Earnings Insights

Zoetis ZTS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Zoetis beat estimated earnings by 7.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $1.23.
Revenue was up $115.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.35% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Zoetis's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.96
|1.10
|1.08
|1.03
|EPS Actual
|1
|1.25
|1.19
|1.26
|Revenue Estimate
|1.93B
|1.93B
|1.82B
|1.73B
|Revenue Actual
|1.97B
|1.99B
|1.95B
|1.87B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
