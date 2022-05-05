Recap: Hain Celestial Group Q3 Earnings

Hain Celestial Group HAIN reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hain Celestial Group missed estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.45.
Revenue was up $10.34 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.54% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hain Celestial Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.24
|0.39
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.25
|0.39
|0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|481.45M
|442.59M
|459.23M
|507.95M
|Revenue Actual
|476.94M
|454.90M
|450.65M
|492.60M
