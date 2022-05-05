Datadog: Q1 Earnings Insights

Datadog DDOG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Datadog beat estimated earnings by 118.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was up $164.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 4.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Datadog's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.06 0.03 0.03 EPS Actual 0.20 0.13 0.09 0.06 Revenue Estimate 291.48M 247.73M 212.46M 186.71M Revenue Actual 326.20M 270.49M 233.55M 198.55M

To track all earnings releases for Datadog visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.