Datadog: Q1 Earnings Insights

Datadog DDOG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Datadog beat estimated earnings by 118.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.11.
Revenue was up $164.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 4.12% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Datadog's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.12
|0.06
|0.03
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.20
|0.13
|0.09
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|291.48M
|247.73M
|212.46M
|186.71M
|Revenue Actual
|326.20M
|270.49M
|233.55M
|198.55M
To track all earnings releases for Datadog visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews