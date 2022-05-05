NOW: Q1 Earnings Insights

NOW DNOW reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NOW beat estimated earnings by 55.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.09.

Revenue was up $112.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.62% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NOW's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.02 -0.02 -0.13 EPS Actual 0.07 0.05 0 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 426.10M 422.80M 385.16M 335.02M Revenue Actual 432.00M 439.00M 400.00M 361.00M

To track all earnings releases for NOW visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.