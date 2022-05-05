Sally Beauty Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sally Beauty Holdings SBH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
Sally Beauty Holdings missed estimated earnings by 7.84%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.51.
Revenue was down $14.94 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.67% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sally Beauty Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.61
|0.51
|0.62
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.63
|0.64
|0.68
|0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|996.62M
|974.82M
|979.19M
|824.97M
|Revenue Actual
|980.25M
|990.26M
|1.02B
|926.33M
