QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Phibro Animal Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings, Lifts FY22 Sales Outlook

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 5, 2022 8:31 AM | 1 min read
  • Phibro Animal Health Corp PAHC posted Q3 FY22 sales of $239.6 million, +13% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $226.26 million.
  • Adjusted EPS decreased 3% to $0.33, missing the consensus of $0.35.
  • The gross margin decreased 280 basis points to 29.9%. Adjusted EBITDA of $28.0 million, comparable to the prior year.
  • "Our fiscal year-to-date net sales reflect year-over-year growth of 12%, driven by double-digit sales growth across all segments - a 10% improvement in our core Animal Health segment and net sales growth of 16% and 12% in our Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products segments, respectively," said Jack Bendheim, Phibro's Chairman, President, and CEO. 
  • Guidance: Phibro raised its FY22 sales to $930 million – $950 million (consensus $907.54 million) from $890 million – $920 million.
  • The company says that revised guidance assumes that supply chain and labor challenges will persist for the remainder of our fiscal year.
  • It reaffirms adjusted EPS guidance of $1.30 - $1.39, compared to the consensus of $1.36.
  • The company expects adjusted EBITDA of approximately $110.0 – $114.0 million.
  • Price Action: PAHC shares closed at $19.87 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceHealth CareSmall CapGeneral