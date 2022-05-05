Deluxe: Q1 Earnings Insights

Deluxe DLX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Deluxe beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.0.

Revenue was up $114.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.51% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Deluxe's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.22 1.08 0.97 1.13 EPS Actual 1.26 1.10 1.25 1.26 Revenue Estimate 547.57M 520.70M 417.95M 440.45M Revenue Actual 570.60M 532.10M 478.20M 441.30M

To track all earnings releases for Deluxe visit their earnings calendar here.

