Recap: ACI Worldwide Q1 Earnings

ACI Worldwide ACIW reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ACI Worldwide beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.14.
Revenue was up $37.88 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 2.11% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ACI Worldwide's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.97
|0.14
|0.08
|-0.09
|EPS Actual
|1.10
|0.31
|0.23
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|453.36M
|314.99M
|300.51M
|276.66M
|Revenue Actual
|466.83M
|316.91M
|301.67M
|285.20M
