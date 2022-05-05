Recap: ACI Worldwide Q1 Earnings

ACI Worldwide ACIW reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ACI Worldwide beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.14.

Revenue was up $37.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 2.11% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ACI Worldwide's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.97 0.14 0.08 -0.09 EPS Actual 1.10 0.31 0.23 0.15 Revenue Estimate 453.36M 314.99M 300.51M 276.66M Revenue Actual 466.83M 316.91M 301.67M 285.20M

