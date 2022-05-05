Recap: WESCO International Q1 Earnings

WESCO International WCC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
WESCO International beat estimated earnings by 65.0%, reporting an EPS of $3.63 versus an estimate of $2.2.
Revenue was up $891.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.63 which was followed by a 1.36% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at WESCO International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.54
|2.55
|1.90
|0.81
|EPS Actual
|3.17
|2.74
|2.64
|1.43
|Revenue Estimate
|4.67B
|4.70B
|4.32B
|4.01B
|Revenue Actual
|4.85B
|4.73B
|4.60B
|4.04B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
WESCO International management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $14.0 and $15.0 per share.
