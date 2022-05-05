EPAM: Q1 Earnings Insights

EPAM Sys EPAM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
EPAM Sys beat estimated earnings by 43.1%, reporting an EPS of $2.49 versus an estimate of $1.74.
Revenue was up $391.23 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 0.51% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at EPAM Sys's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.51
|2.22
|1.93
|1.68
|EPS Actual
|2.76
|2.42
|2.05
|1.81
|Revenue Estimate
|1.08B
|964.12M
|860.36M
|763.88M
|Revenue Actual
|1.11B
|988.54M
|881.37M
|780.77M
