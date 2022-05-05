QQQ
ChipMOS Clocks 4% Revenue Growth in Q1; Margin Expands Amid Inflation, Supply Chain Woes

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 5, 2022 9:59 AM | 1 min read
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC IMOS reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 4% year-on-year to $235 million. Revenue decreased by 1% Q/Q.
  • The gross margin expanded 80 bps amid global inflation and supply chain constraints.
  • Net non-operating income was $8 million versus $0.9 million a year ago. 
  • Earnings per basic ADS were $1.18 versus $0.92 last year.
  • It held $219.7 million in cash and equivalents and generated $53.7 million in free cash flow.
  • A dividend of NT$4.3 per share is pending shareholder approval at the May 2022 AGM.
  • Price Action: IMOS shares traded higher by 1.01% at $32.99 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

