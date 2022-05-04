Regional Mgmt: Q1 Earnings Insights

Regional Mgmt RM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Regional Mgmt beat estimated earnings by 44.32%, reporting an EPS of $2.67 versus an estimate of $1.85.
Revenue was up $23.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 3.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Regional Mgmt's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.84
|1.56
|1.44
|1.17
|EPS Actual
|2.04
|2.11
|1.87
|2.31
|Revenue Estimate
|116.41M
|102.49M
|95.30M
|92.24M
|Revenue Actual
|119.48M
|111.46M
|99.68M
|97.73M
To track all earnings releases for Regional Mgmt visit their earnings calendar here.
