Rimini Street: Q1 Earnings Insights

Rimini Street RMNI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rimini Street beat estimated earnings by 110.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.105 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $10.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.79 which was followed by a 26.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rimini Street's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.11 0.08 -0.04 EPS Actual 0.86 -0.08 -0.06 0.11 Revenue Estimate 96.31M 94.89M 89.88M 88.22M Revenue Actual 99.28M 95.64M 91.61M 87.89M

To track all earnings releases for Rimini Street visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.