Rimini Street: Q1 Earnings Insights

Rimini Street RMNI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Rimini Street beat estimated earnings by 110.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.105 versus an estimate of $0.05.
Revenue was up $10.02 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.79 which was followed by a 26.27% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rimini Street's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.11
|0.08
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.86
|-0.08
|-0.06
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|96.31M
|94.89M
|89.88M
|88.22M
|Revenue Actual
|99.28M
|95.64M
|91.61M
|87.89M
