Recap: Vapotherm Q1 Earnings

Vapotherm VAPO reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vapotherm missed estimated earnings by 29.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.83 versus an estimate of $-0.64.

Revenue was down $10.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 11.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vapotherm's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.63 -0.49 -0.64 -0.44 EPS Actual -0.69 -0.52 -0.67 -0.40 Revenue Estimate 17.41M 30.89M 18.24M 31.79M Revenue Actual 22.24M 38.12M 20.62M 32.31M

To track all earnings releases for Vapotherm visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.