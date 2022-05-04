Recap: Vapotherm Q1 Earnings

Vapotherm VAPO reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vapotherm missed estimated earnings by 29.69%, reporting an EPS of $-0.83 versus an estimate of $-0.64.
Revenue was down $10.69 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 11.85% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vapotherm's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.63
|-0.49
|-0.64
|-0.44
|EPS Actual
|-0.69
|-0.52
|-0.67
|-0.40
|Revenue Estimate
|17.41M
|30.89M
|18.24M
|31.79M
|Revenue Actual
|22.24M
|38.12M
|20.62M
|32.31M
To track all earnings releases for Vapotherm visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings