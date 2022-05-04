Newtek Bus Servs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Newtek Bus Servs NEWT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Newtek Bus Servs beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.56.
Revenue was down $14.35 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.75% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Newtek Bus Servs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.60
|0.59
|0.71
|1.08
|EPS Actual
|0.66
|0.56
|1.20
|1.05
|Revenue Estimate
|13.08M
|14.07M
|19.78M
|29.30M
|Revenue Actual
|24.80M
|12.41M
|36.59M
|34.69M
To track all earnings releases for Newtek Bus Servs visit their earnings calendar here.
