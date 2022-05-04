Recap: Flex Q4 Earnings

Flex FLEX reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Flex beat estimated earnings by 26.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.41.
Revenue was up $585.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 0.44% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Flex's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.37
|0.35
|0.38
|0.36
|EPS Actual
|0.50
|0.48
|0.46
|0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|5.58B
|5.49B
|6.14B
|5.82B
|Revenue Actual
|6.62B
|6.23B
|6.34B
|6.27B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Flex management provided guidance for Q1 2023, expecting earnings between $0.44 and $0.5 per share.
