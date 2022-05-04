Recap: Pacific Biosciences Q1 Earnings

Pacific Biosciences PACB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pacific Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 19.35%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.31.
Revenue was up $4.18 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.39% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pacific Biosciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.28
|-0.22
|-0.20
|-0.45
|EPS Actual
|-0.30
|-0.23
|-0.21
|-0.45
|Revenue Estimate
|36.12M
|33.23M
|29.89M
|25.67M
|Revenue Actual
|36.02M
|34.89M
|30.61M
|29.00M
