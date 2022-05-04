Recap: Pacific Biosciences Q1 Earnings

Pacific Biosciences PACB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pacific Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 19.35%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.31.

Revenue was up $4.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.39% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pacific Biosciences's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.28 -0.22 -0.20 -0.45 EPS Actual -0.30 -0.23 -0.21 -0.45 Revenue Estimate 36.12M 33.23M 29.89M 25.67M Revenue Actual 36.02M 34.89M 30.61M 29.00M

To track all earnings releases for Pacific Biosciences visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.