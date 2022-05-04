Talos Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Talos Energy TALO reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Talos Energy beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.44.
Revenue was up $145.66 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3 which was followed by a 7.13% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Talos Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.15
|-0.07
|-0.15
|-0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|-0.04
|-0.01
|-0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|296.14M
|267.15M
|240.70M
|243.12M
|Revenue Actual
|382.95M
|290.91M
|303.77M
|267.91M
