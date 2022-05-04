Digi International: Q2 Earnings Insights

Digi International DGII reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Digi International beat estimated earnings by 28.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $17.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 6.99% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Digi International's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.08 EPS Actual 0.36 0.25 0.25 0.27 Revenue Estimate 82.95M 77.20M 77.16M 74.01M Revenue Actual 84.26M 79.11M 79.08M 77.30M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.