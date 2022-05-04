Digi International: Q2 Earnings Insights

Digi International DGII reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Digi International beat estimated earnings by 28.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.32.
Revenue was up $17.41 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 6.99% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Digi International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.25
|0.25
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|82.95M
|77.20M
|77.16M
|74.01M
|Revenue Actual
|84.26M
|79.11M
|79.08M
|77.30M
