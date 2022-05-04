QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Cognizant Technology Stock Slips After Hours On Mixed Q1 Results, Below Par Q2 Outlook

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 4, 2022 5:33 PM | 1 min read

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH reported first-quarter revenue growth of 9.7% year-over-year to $4.8 billion and +10.9% in constant currency, marginally missing the consensus of $4.83 billion.

Adjusted EPS improved to $1.08 from $0.97 in 1Q21, beating the consensus of $1.04.

Revenue by segments: Financial services $1.5 billion (+4.8% Y/Y), Healthcare $1.4 billion (+8.1% Y/Y), Products & Resources $1.1 billion (+13.2% Y/Y), and Communications, Media and Technology $0.8 billion (+18.1% Y/Y).

Digital revenue grew 20% Y/Y. Bookings grew 4% Y/Y, with trailing 12-month bookings of $23.4 billion, representing a 1.2x book-to-bill.

Cognizant’s operating cash flow for Q1 was $306 million vs. Q181 million a year ago, and free cash flow of $186 million.

The operating income totaled $724 million (+8.2% Y/Y) for the quarter, and the margin contracted 20 bps to 15%.

During the quarter, Cognizant repurchased 5 million shares for $444 million at an average price of $88.22 under its share repurchase program.

2Q22 Outlook: Cognizant expects revenue of $4.90 billion-$4.94 billion, or growth of 6.8%-7.8% (9.3%-10.3% in constant currency), vs. a consensus of $5 billion.

FY22 Outlook: The company expects revenues of $19.8 billion-$20.2 billion, or growth of 7.2%-9.2% (9.0%-11.0% in constant currency), vs. consensus of $20.22 billion. 

It expects Adjusted Operating Margin to expand 20 to 30 basis points to 15.6% - 15.7%. CTSH expects Adjusted EPS of $4.45-$4.55, below the consensus of $4.56.

Price Action: CTSH shares are trading lower by 4.58% at $80.50 during the post-market session on Wednesday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas