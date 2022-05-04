Recap: Upland Software Q1 Earnings

Upland Software UPLD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Upland Software beat estimated earnings by 2.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.4.
Revenue was up $4.75 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 15.51% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Upland Software's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.45
|0.47
|0.42
|0.4
|EPS Actual
|0.60
|0.57
|0.41
|0.6
|Revenue Estimate
|75.44M
|77.71M
|75.26M
|73.18M
|Revenue Actual
|75.73M
|76.05M
|76.26M
|73.97M
