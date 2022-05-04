Recap: Black Hills Q1 Earnings

Black Hills BKH reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Black Hills beat estimated earnings by 10.3%, reporting an EPS of $1.82 versus an estimate of $1.65.
Revenue was up $190.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 1.13% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Black Hills's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.28
|0.65
|0.35
|1.66
|EPS Actual
|1.11
|0.70
|0.40
|1.54
|Revenue Estimate
|488.10M
|368.58M
|406.26M
|607.11M
|Revenue Actual
|562.50M
|380.60M
|372.60M
|633.40M
