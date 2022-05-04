Recap: Black Hills Q1 Earnings

Black Hills BKH reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Black Hills beat estimated earnings by 10.3%, reporting an EPS of $1.82 versus an estimate of $1.65.

Revenue was up $190.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 1.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Black Hills's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.28 0.65 0.35 1.66 EPS Actual 1.11 0.70 0.40 1.54 Revenue Estimate 488.10M 368.58M 406.26M 607.11M Revenue Actual 562.50M 380.60M 372.60M 633.40M

