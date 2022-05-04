Recap: QuinStreet Q3 Earnings

QuinStreet QNST reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 05:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

QuinStreet missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was down $2.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 26.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at QuinStreet's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.16 0.15 0.16 EPS Actual 0.06 0.17 0.17 0.20 Revenue Estimate 133.24M 152.31M 142.62M 147.59M Revenue Actual 125.33M 159.61M 151.20M 153.05M

