Recap: Magnite Q1 Earnings

Magnite MGNI reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Magnite reported in-line EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was up $57.36 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 18.43% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Magnite's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.18
|0.12
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.14
|0.11
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|140.02M
|116.62M
|94.10M
|60.39M
|Revenue Actual
|161.29M
|131.87M
|114.54M
|60.72M
To track all earnings releases for Magnite visit their earnings calendar here.
