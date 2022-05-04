6 Stocks Halted In Wednesday's Session: Here's Why

A circuit breaker is an automatic, temporary trading halt on certain securities when the underlying stock is experiencing times of high volatility. It is a measure put in place to help restore and bring order to the markets.

Here are the stocks halted on a circuit breaker today, and the news that possibly impacted those stocks, according to Benzinga Pro.

Vigil Neuroscience Inc VIGL shares were buoyant throughout Wednesday's session as the stock was halted two times after several SEC filings showed that members of the board of directors purchased a collective 17,000 shares of the company’s stock.

Meatech 3D Ltd - ADR MITC on Tuesday, Zack’s Small Cap Research set a $14 valuation on Meatech, resulting in an influx of volume which carried into Wednesday’s session, causing the stock to halt just after market open.

Tenon Medical Inc TNON shares have been volatile since Tenon had its IPO on Thursday of last week, the stock was halted once on Wednesday and settled 19.17% higher on the session.

Austin Gold Corp AUST had its IPO on Wednesday at $5 per share, after which the stock gained as much as 295%, resulting in 14 halts during the trading session. The gains were erased, however, as the stock closed 11.25% higher on the day.

Black Knight Inc BKI the stock was halted after shares made a 24% upside move following news that the Intercontinental Exchange ICE would acquire Black Knight in a deal valued around $13.1 billion.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. ECPG the stock was halted as the company prepared to release its first-quarter earnings report which showed an EPS of $6.40, representing an increase of 115.9% from the same period in the previous year.